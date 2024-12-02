AMEX introduces new offerings for consumers, small businesses, and merchants

Consumer Platinum Card Members can receive up to USD 180 back (USD 30/month via statement credits) on purchases made at eligible merchants with PayPal through June 30, 2021. Consumers who had the Card as of November 1, 2020, can access up to USD 1,700 in statement credits after they enroll in Amex Offers with select merchants through June 30, 2021.

Building on its commitment to small businesses, American Express is giving US Small Business Card Members extra support to help keep their businesses moving forward. This includes:

up to 400,000 Additional Membership Rewards® Points Across Back-to-Business Categories

up to USD 250 Back on Eligible Business Purchases – with this cash back bonus, eligible Blue Business Plus and other eligible American Express small business Credit Card Members can receive USD 25 back via statement credit on transactions greater than USD 500 up to 10 times, through June 30, 2021.

As small merchants continue to invest in their ecommerce and digital capabilities, American Express is continuing to offer multiple discounts and services for U.S. small merchants, with the most recent offers including:

30% off Social Media Management Solutions from Sprout Social: new Sprout Social customers will receive a 30-day free trial and then 30% off their subscription after signing an annual subscription.

get 4 Months free from BigCommerce for Building an Online Store: new BigCommerce customers can get their first four months free after they sign up for a free 15-day trial.

Whenever Card Members are ready to travel, American Express has their backs with new offers for hotels, flights and car rentals:

The Hotel Collection Complimentary Night or Property Credit: U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Card Members and Gold Card Members can receive a complimentary night or property credit of USD 150 or more after booking an eligible stay through American Express Travel at participating Hotel Collection properties.

Fine Hotels + Resorts® Complimentary Night or Property Credit: US Consumer and Business Platinum Card Members can receive a complimentary night or property credit of USD 250 or more after booking an eligible stay through American Express Travel at more than 200 participating Fine Hotels + Resorts® properties.

Recommended Flights: soon, U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Card Members can access lower fares on select routes, flights and seats, with the ability to save up to 20% off the publicly listed ticket price.

Pay with Points on Prepaid Car Rental Bookings: For those renting a car, Membership Rewards® program enrolled US Card Members can now use Pay with Points or earn 2X Membership Rewards points on prepaid car rental bookings through AmexTravel.com.

Additionally, American Express will waive the American Express Travel fee on US customers’ flight modifications or new bookings now through March 31, 2021 and will continue to honour travel provider policies for changes or cancellations to bookings made through American Express Travel.

In the coming weeks, American Express and its Cobrand partners will be introducing new limited-time offers for existing Consumer and Business Delta SkyMiles®, Hilton Honors® and Marriott Bonvoy Card Members, with more details to come soon.