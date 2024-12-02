Amex, Hilton to offer new co-branded cards

The offering is part of the agreement signed In June 2017, according to which Amex would become the exclusive card issuer for the hotel chains US co-branded credit cards.

The existing Hilton Honors Surpass Card, with a USD 75 annual fee, will be called the Hilton Honors American Express Ascend card and will increase to USD 95 a year. Additional card benefits for the Ascend card include 10 Amex lounge passes a year and one weekend stay at a Hilton property after spending USD 15,000 within one calendar year.

In addition, the hotel chain will offer two new cards: the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card for USD 450 a year and the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card for an annual fee of USD 95.

The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card, issued to the small business segment based on credit qualifications and intended for business travel and related expenses, offers 12 times the points for purchases made within Hiltons property portfolio and six times the points for the US-based spend on restaurants, gas, wireless phone services and shipping..

The Aspire card, a consumer card, offers 14 times the points for Hilton portfolio purchases and seven times the points for US spend on restaurants, gas, mobile phone services, car rentals and airline tickets.