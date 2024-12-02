Amex expands Blue Cash Everyday Card benefits portfolio

The no annual fee card now offers increased rewards in existing categories, new bonus rewards categories, and annual credits for year-round savings on select subscription services. Apart from this, users can benefit from a 0% intro period on purchases and balance transfers.





Cashback rewards

Amex’s Blue Cash Everyday card revamp includes a restructured rewards system. Previously, users could earn 3% cashback at US supermarkets (up to USD 6,000 in purchases per year, then 1% after that), 2% cashback at US gas stations, 2% cashback at select US department stores, and 1% cashback on other purchases.

Credit card users will still earn 3% cashback at US supermarkets on up to USD 6,000 per year, but will get an increased 3% cashback at US gas stations on up to USD 6,000 per year. Amex also added a new cashback category, so you can earn 3% on US online retail purchases up to USD 6,000 per year, then 1%. All other purchases earn the same 1% cashback.





Annual credit benefits and balance transfers

With the new annual credit benefits, customers will get a USD 7 monthly statement credit for The Disney Bundle (up to USD 84 per year) after spending at least USD 13.99 per month on an eligible subscription. The Disney Bundle includes membership to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ streaming services.

Moreover, Amex is reintroducing balance transfer offers after removing introductory balance transfer rates on all cards during the pandemic.