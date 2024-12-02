Amex enables money transfers and split payments via PayPal and Venmo

When enrolling in Send & Split, an Amex Send Account is set up automatically. Users can add funds to that account any time with their American Express Card and send money to any other PayPal or Venmo customer.

With Amex Split, after making a purchase on a card for a shared expense, the user can split it with other PayPal and Venmo customers and get paid back directly to their card as a statement credit. In the Amex App, users choose any pending or posted purchase that they’d like to split.

Amex Send & Split works whether paying family back for a group gift or splitting expenses with a friend through PayPal or Venmo, without paying a fee.