Amex employee accesses customer info fraudulently

The financial corporation explained that one of its employees may have opened accounts at other financial institutions, compromising customers’ names, card numbers, billing addresses, dates of birth and social security numbers. Amex says it ‘immediately’ launched an investigation into the data breach, working with law enforcement agencies to find out who is behind it.

The card provider told customers affected to ‘stay vigilant’ over the next 12 to 24 months, and to enable free fraud and account activity alerts on their Amex app. Amex also assured customers whose information was exposed that they will not be held liable for any fraudulent charges.