AmEx, Cuscal launch card bill PayID service on the NPP

Based on the information detailed in the announcement, the American Express Card PayID is set to provide consumer and small business Card Members with an increasingly fast, simple, and secure way to repay charges on their American Express Card, straight from their bank account.





The card bill PayID service and what it means for AmEx users

Commenting on the launch announcement, Adam Roberts, Vice President, Emerging Products and Partnerships at American Express advised that the American Express Card PayID helps enable both their consumer and small business American Express Card Members to maximise their payment terms and increase their spending power via repayments that are showcased within their accounts in less than a minute. Per their statement, the ‘market-first innovation’ was made possible following the collaboration that led to the creation of the NPP and through AmEx’s partnership with Cuscal.

As per the press release, the launch of the American Express Card PayID is thought to bring forth benefits that include:

Increased spending power, as credit is freed up in less than a minute once payment is made, which helps consumers and small businesses alike to manage their cash flow in a more effective manner.

Greater peace of mind, due to the fact that payment alerts signal whenever a payment has been received to a user’s bank account.

Improved security, as a confirmation step is required prior to a payment being made to verify that users are paying American Express.









The NPP is managed by Australian Payments Plus (AP+), Australia’s domestic payments organisation. Adding on the announcement, Katrina Stuart, General Manager, Business Payments, AP+ advised that the organisation is excited to see how the American Express, Cuscal collaboration helps drive innovation leveraging the NPP to deliver clear benefits to consumers and small businesses.

The announcement further details that American Express has partnered with Cuscal and connected to their APIs, which is set to enable American Express Card Members to create a unique PayID that they can save as a payee within their bank’s digital banking channel. By doing so, whenever Card Members carry out a payment from their bank to their PayID, it is routed in real-time to their American Express Card account via Cuscal, which helps create an instant and simplified payment, together with an improved customer experience.

When commenting on the partnership, Bianca Bates, Chief Client Officer, and Deputy CEO of Cuscal stated that the company is looking forward to working with American Express, who was looking for ways to leverage Cuscal’s capabilities developed to support all types of banks and non-bank financial institutions and payment-centric organisations.

As per the announcement, the launch of the American Express Card PayID marks the most recent innovation from the company that aims to help create a hassle-free and secure digital customer experience for its Card Members.