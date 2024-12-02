AmEx brings out new mobile app feature

The feature gives card holders two new ways to pay for the things they buy, according to a press release.

With Pay It, card holders use the American Express app to select smaller purchases and pay that purchase amount right away with a tap. With purchases over USD 100 users can choose to make monthly payments, ranging from three to 24 months, with a fixed fee and no interest.

Card holders can also continue to pay their bill at the end of the month, either the minimum due, the full amount or anything in between, just as they normally do. No matter which way a consumer chooses to pay, they can earn rewards and build credit.