Americanas is discontinuing their cards and loyalty programme in May 2022

In early March 2022 customers of the three credit cards were notified that the points programmes for Mais Sorrisos (by Americanas), Mais Léguas (by Submarino), and Shop+ (by Shoptime), would all cease to exist by the beginning of May 2022. This caused discontent among customers who had intended to accumulate points to redeem specific rewards. The discontent was heightened by the lack of information regarding plans to replace the current loyalty programme.

The cards will remain active, but the exclusive benefits at the company's shops will be removed. Other than that, there are no further details on how the cards will work after the end of the partnership with the Cetelem Bank. However, many clients have already expressed their intent to cancel their cards, as there is no longer any reason to keep them with the end of benefits at Americanas shops.

According to Tecnoblog.net, Americanas plans to launch a new loyalty programme called ‘Mundo Ame’ in April 2022. However, there is still no information about the launch of new credit cards. According to Technoblog.net, the current Americanas, Submarino, and Shoptime cards will just be discontinued.