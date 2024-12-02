American restaurant chain PDQ hit by cyberattack

Thus, the fast food company, which has about 70 locations, is among the latest restaurants to face a security breach, joining Chipotle, Sonic, Wendy’s, Arby’s, Panera Bread, full-service brand Shoney’s, and others.

According to PDQ, information accessed and/or acquired included some or all of the following: names, credit card numbers, expiration dates, and cardholder verification value. PDQ said it couldn’t determine the identity or exact number of credit card numbers or names affected during the breach.

Based on an investigation, PDQ says the nearly yearlong breach occurred from May 19, 2017 to April 20, 2018. It learned on June 8 that credit card information and/or some names might have been hacked.

PDQ said it immediately addressed the situation and stopped the breach when it found out. It initiated an investigation and engaged a cybersecurity company that conducted a comprehensive forensic review of the attack.