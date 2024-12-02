American Express users can add card to Apple Pay after approval

According to MacRumors, the feature allows customers who have been approved for a card to begin using it on compatible devices immediately, while the physical card is shipped from American Express.

Consumers can include the card to Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch and use it in-app, on the web, and in stores where ‌Apple Pay‌ is accepted. The offering is available to American Express cardholders from AmericanExpress.com when approved for a new US consumer card.

Furthermore, the company stated that new customers will also benefit from the American Express Membership features, such as earning rewards on purchases, as soon as card approval happens with no need to wait.