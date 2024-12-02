American Express to release Amazon credit card for US small businesses

The partnership also includes a data solution that gives businesses in the US more insight into their purchasing activity, as well as a continued global card acceptance relationship.

Earlier in 2018, American Express also launched a new data solution with Amazon Business, Amazon’s B2B ecommerce marketplace and purchasing solution.

This integration provided businesses with line-item detail on their Amazon transactions, with the aim to enable an efficient monitoring, control, and reconciliation of Amazon Business purchase transactions made with American Express Corporate Cards or Corporate Purchasing Cards in the US.