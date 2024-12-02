American Express Saudi Arabia partners with Almosafer Business

American Express Saudi Arabia has revealed a collaboration with Almosafer, the foremost travel company in Saudi Arabia, facilitating the consolidation of payments for corporate clients of Almosafer Business through its Corporate Travel Account (‘CTA’). This initiative aims to centralise and enhance visibility of corporate travel expenses.











Augmenting corporate travel management

The American Express CTA is a centralised virtual payment solution that enables seamless management of business travel activities, while helping to improve cash flow and visibility of centralised travel expenditure. It enables greater control over travel costs and reconciliation through one monthly statements and reporting.

Executives from American Express Saudi Arabia said they are committed to introducing innovative products and services to the Kingdom through strategic agreements with prominent businesses and financial institutions, enabling improved payment outcomes for their customers. They look forward to supporting Almosafer Business customers, bringing the convenience and diverse features of their CTA Travel Payment solution to an entirely new customer base.

Also speaking on this partnership, officials from Almosafer Business said this agreement will provide their corporate clients with a truly invaluable solution that promises a more optimised, personalised business travel experience. It reflects their commitment to helping their customers enjoy seamless journeys around the world and elevating the standards of corporate travel within the Kingdom.





More information about American Express Saudi Arabia

American Express Saudi Arabia is a joint venture company, equally owned by Amex (Middle East) BSC and The Saudi Investment Bank. The company owns and operates the American Express Card and merchant business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Even though American Express products have been available to customers, merchants, and corporations in Saudi Arabia for over 20 years, the formation of American Express Saudi Arabia in 1999 represented a major milestone for the development of the American Express Brand in the Kingdom. Combining the resources and expertise of American Express with The Saudi Investment Bank has contributed to developing and expanding the services offered to American Express Cardmembers and merchants in the Kingdom.