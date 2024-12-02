American Express rolls out Score Goals to help US-based cardholders improve their credit score

According to IBS Intelligence, MyCredit Guide offers consumers a personalised VantageScore credit score by TransUnion, which is refreshed weekly upon login and includes a range of information and tools to help them understand their credit score and plan for the future. Moreover, the functionality is free of charge and is available for all consumers, even those who are not American Express cardholders.

Furthermore, the Score Goals solution uses real TransUnion credit report data tracked in real-time, along with the real credit experiences of millions of people, to deliver personalised recommendations to help consumers achieve their credit score goal.

Overall, MyCredit Guide Score Goals complements Amex’s Credit Intel financial education centre, its destination for personal finance and credit card education, as a resource for US-based consumers, IBS Intelligence stated.