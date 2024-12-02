American Express rolls out Facebook Messenger bot

The bot can tell customers any time a purchase is made with their American Express card, and provides information about past purchases by industry, cost, and other details. Restaurant recommendations and loyalty program messages are also sent to Amex bot users. The bot allows users to buy airline tickets to New York and receive an alert direct to Messenger confirming their purchase, along with a reminder that they have complimentary access to an airport lounge, or a recommendation for a nearby business.

Amex bot has created its own FAQ webpage where it talks more on the bot’s features and capabilities.

American Express has joined a field of financial institutions starting to offer their customers bots to access their account. Capital One allows customers to pay bills by speaking to Alexa, and Bank of America has plans to launch a Messenger bot, although a launching date was left unrevealed, according to VentureBeat.