American Express relaunches Blue Cash Preferred credit card

Starting 9 May 2019, American Express is adding two new categories to the card’s cashback rewards program. Cardholders will receive 6% back on more than 20 US streaming subscriptions including Amazon Prime, YouTube, Netflix, HBO, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Kindle Unlimited, and Audible.

It also includes 3% back on transit purchases including parking, tolls, train fares, and rideshares, including Lyft and Uber. Cardholders will receive 6% back on select US streaming subscriptions and 3% back on transit purchases including parking, tolls, train fares and rideshares.

Moreover, the company will no longer provide 3% back on department store purchases. Instead, those purchases will earn just 1% back in rewards that can be redeemed for a statement credit starting 31 July 2019.

The Blue Cash Preferred card comes with an annual fee of USD 95. For the first 12 months, the card carries an annual percentage rate of 0% — after that, the interest rate resets to between 15.24% and 26.24% based in part on the cardholder’s credit history. The card comes with other fees, including foreign transaction fees, balance transfer fees, and late payment fees.