American Express, Rambus team up on secure global ecommerce tokenization

Rambus Token Gateway will enable global online merchants, payment service providers, and acquirers to connect to the American Express Token Service and tokenize card-on-file ecommerce transactions. With this collaboration in place, Rambus is able to provide an off-the-shelf retail token gateway solution with American Express embedded.

Tokenization mitigates fraud by replacing sensitive payment account information with a non-sensitive equivalent, known as a token, that cannot be used outside the scope of the original transaction. Designed to reduce complexity, the Rambus Token Gateway provides an interface which enables merchants to connect to tokenization services from various payment schemes in the payment industry.

Earlier in 2018, Rambus has launched Vaultify Trade, a platform that enables the secure storage and transfer of crypto and digital assets by using tokenization and encryption technology.