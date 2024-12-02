



Through this move, American Express merchants who qualify are set to have access to Boost Intercept, the company’s patented Straight-Through Processing (STP), at no additional cost. Also, the partnership aims to allow suppliers to simplify the acceptance of American Express virtual cards and reduce the issues associated with the manual processing of virtual cards.











Even if virtual cards provide a dynamic option that substitutes a physical card number with a tokenised, one-time-use digital version, in B2B payments, some suppliers continue to process virtual card payments manually, including the opening of each email and copying the tokenised card number in their POS terminal. By introducing Boost Intercept, the two companies plan to support merchants during this time when the volume of virtual card transactions increases, making automation more essential for suppliers.

Boost Intercept’s capabilities