



Following this announcement, the initiative is set to not only simplify transactions for travellers but also provide local businesses with optimised opportunities to attract international clients.

In addition, both American Express and Alipay will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on the American Express x Alipay partnership

Through this initiative, the collaboration will combine Alipay’s extensive merchant network with American Express’ suite of solutions in order to provide travelers with the possibility to make purchases with their American Express cards efficiently. This process is expected to eliminate the overall need for cash or alternative payment methods.

At the same time, the move reflects American Express’ commitment to expanding its presence in the region of China, while also focusing on catering to the growing demand for secure and efficient cross-border transactions. Alipay will prioritise the process of bridging the gap between global customers and local businesses as well.

In addition, by integrating American Express into Alipay’s ecosystem of solutions, the collaboration aims to improve user experience, streamline payments, and support the overall tourism sector of China. The process will make it easier for visitors to spend while traveling. Furthermore, as more businesses focus on improving digital payments, this initiative aims to strengthen Alipay’s position as a trusted and secure platform for global transactions.