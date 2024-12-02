American Express, Parley announce first-ever card made with reclaimed plastic

Later in 2019, AmEx will introduce redesigned Consumer and Corporate Green Cards, which will each be made primarily with reclaimed plastic collected from beaches, islands, and coastal communities by Parley for the Oceans, an organisation focused on combating marine plastic pollution.

Moreover, AmEx is introducing the company’s first card recycling programme. Rolling out in 2020 for US Consumer, Small Business, and Corporate Cards, the programme will enable card members to send back their expired or non-working cards to AmEx, which will ensure that they are properly recycled.

The company has also pledged to eliminate single-use plastics across its operations globally and has already removed single-use plastic straws and coffee stirrers from its global headquarters, managed-office facilities, and operating centers. This builds on the work AmEx has done to evolve the sustainability of its broader operations. In 2018, American Express became a CarbonNeutral company, powered by 100% renewable energy.