American Express offers Plan It checkout option on Delta.com

According to an American Express survey, 68% of Gen Z and Millennial travellers say they would be more likely to take trips to their dream destinations if they knew they could pay for the flights over time. With Plan It at checkout on delta.com, eligible card members can choose how they pay for Delta flights of USD 100 or more. Introduced in 2017, Plan It allows people to split up large purchases into equal monthly instalments with a fixed fee.

The two companies know their shared customers are looking for more options to pay for trips as they are booking them. Consumers are also looking for reliability and protections from brands they trust, with a majority (88%) of consumers surveyed agreeing that it’s important that they purchase travel from a trusted brand in this recovering travel environment.

Delta representatives stated that with Plan It, their joint customers can enjoy more flexibility and control at every stage in their travel journey. Plan It has become a tool for American Express Card Members, with the volume of new plans originated in Q4 2021 more than doubling compared to Q4 2020. Additionally, 65% of plans created in 2021 were from first time Plan It users. Plans are created without additional applications or accounts and can be managed directly from the AMEX App.



