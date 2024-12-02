American Express Middle East partners with Telr

Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to expand American Express Middle East’ acceptance to Telr’s merchant network through the process of becoming one of their aggregation payment service providers in the MENA region.

The agreement will also give American Express Card Members the possibility to leverage their cards at several Telr’s traders online, which will grow the number of locations at which they can use it. In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More insights on the American Express x Telr partnership

American Express Middle East represents a payment company that was developed in order to provide clients with access to products, insights, and secure experiences that aim to optimise their lives and build businesses across the region of the Middle East and North Africa. Telr is a UAE-based payment gateway solutions provider, which focuses on delivering a safe platform that enables handling payments in multiple currencies and languages in UAE and KSA, with a high level of efficiency and security.

Throughout this strategic deal, merchants who are acquired by Telr for American Express acceptance will be given the capability to attract new clients and businesses from a global base of American Express Card Members – both from the Middle East region and around the world. Those traders will also be enabled to make payments in more than 120 currencies and 30 languages through the use of the various transaction methods of Telr’s payment gateways platform and its pay-by-link solutions.



