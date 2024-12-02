American Express Middle East collaborates with Ottu

As per the information detailed in the press release, the collaboration between American Express Middle East and Ottu is set to offer American Express Card Members a simplified, efficient, and secure online shopping experience when they leverage their cards at the latter’s online merchants. With its solutions, Ottu aims to enhance online payments for merchants, focusing on direct integration with banks. The company enters partnerships with banks, schemes, and acquirers to support the fintech ecosystem in the MENA region. Ottu’s service suite includes comprehensive payments, ecommerce, pay-by-link, bulk and recurring payments, QR code payments, and real estate.







According to American Express Middle East’s officials, the company signed the agreement with Ottu as part of its commitment to increase its merchant acceptance network and allow its Card Members to leverage their cards for everyday spending. The collaboration is set to enable new merchants to attract American Express Card Members globally while offering them a simplified and secure online shopping experience. Representatives from Ottu underlined the possible value that the agreement can bring to current and future American Express Card Members. Also, the collaboration supports businesses in expanding their operations, developing new capabilities, and attaining additional opportunities. Both Ottu and American Express Middle East’s objective is to assist merchants and their customers in achieving a simple, convenient, and safe online shopping experience.





The current agreement aligns with American Express Middle East’s commitment to expand the number of merchants that accept its services and develop new opportunities for businesses to attract and retain a broader customer base. In the case of merchants, the collaboration between the two companies is set to simplify the payment solution by supporting the acceptance of American Express Cards without needing additional hardware or complex integration processes. Additionally, the agreement intends to allow them to attract consumers and businesses from a global base of American Express Card Members, from the Middle East and beyond.