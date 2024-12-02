American Express members can add card to Apple Pay

With the new integration in place, users can add an American Express Card to Apple Pay at the time of application. If approved, members can add their card to the e-wallet for use on apps, web purchases, and in stores. The card provisioning feature also allows immediate access to membership benefits such as earning rewards on purchases.

The feature is built on Amex's Instant Card Number system that enables users to add a card number to an e-wallet prior to receiving a physical card in the mail. Instant Card Number requires manual input of card credentials prior to usage.

Available to US customers, the Apple Pay provisioning can be performed from AmericanExpress.com for new consumer cards at the time of the application decision.