American Express launches supply chain finance solution Early Pay

It is the newest addition to its suite of business financing options. Eligible large US companies who buy goods and services from US-based suppliers can leverage the solution as a way to increase cash flow, generate working capital, and make their supplier payment process more efficient. In turn, suppliers can access the digital platform to have their eligible invoices paid earlier than their original payment due date at a competitively-priced early payment discount.

Early Pay does not charge implementation fees, setup fees, or ongoing maintenance charges for buyers who sign up. Additionally, Early Pay enables buyers to choose how they want to fund early payments to suppliers during implementation:

American Express can fund the discounted early payments to suppliers on the buyer’s behalf, allowing buyers to maintain their payment terms, increase cash flow, meet working capital needs and reduce the costs of goods and services sold. Buyers pay American Express back on the original payment date. Alternatively, buyers can choose to self-fund the discounted early payments to suppliers, allowing buyers the ability to capitalize on discounts to reduce the costs of goods and services sold.