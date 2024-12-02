American Express launches Reward Multiplier in India

According to the press release, through a three step journey, cardholders can earn Membership Reward Points each time they make a purchase on more than 40 brands across key categories, including ecommerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart, and other brands across electronics, fashion, lifestyle, health and wellness.

This initiative is designed in a tiered manner – with 10X acceleration on Centurion, 5X on Platinum, 3X on Platinum Reserve and Platinum Travel, and 2X on other cards. Therefore, American Express cardholders can earn up to 25,000 bonus Membership Rewards points per month with the Reward Multiplier.

The platform currently features brands such as Amazon, Ajio, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata Cliq, Adidas, Chumbak, Ethos, Lifestyle, Marks and Spencers, Mia by Tanishq, The Body Shop, MamaEarth, The Man Company, Croma, Harman Audio, Lenovo, Microsoft, Samsung, Domino’s, Licious, Zee5, AltaBalaji, Udemy, and many others.