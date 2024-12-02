American Express launches digital-checking account for reward-seeking consumers

Customers who want to gather points on transactions can use the account’s debit card to earn one reward point for every USD 2 spent, as well as a 0.50% annual yield on balances.

Company officials stated that the reason they are putting together this annual percentage yield and rewards is to maximise the loyalty they can get from those customers. American Express called it the company’s first checking account for consumers.

The accounts will be integrated into the Amex app and provide perks, including purchase protection on debit purchases and round-the-clock customer service. Of particular interest for the card company is attracting millennial and Gen Z users to adopt them.