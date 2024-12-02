American Express launches credit card for millennials

The highlight of the credit card is reward points on everyday transactions such as ride-sharing, movie booking, and other online purchases. This card carries an annual fee of USD 7 (INR 495).

Representatives of American Express Banking Corp said that the Smart Earn Credit Card is created with the millennial customer in mind, with offerings that cater to millennial needs.

Earlier in 2019, American Express has revealed plans to release a new credit card for small businesses, dubbed American Express Blue Business Cash Card. The card is a cash-back credit card that comes with no annual fee and opportunities to expand credit spending limits.