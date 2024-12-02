American Express launches Amex Express Checkout

Card members will be able to use their existing americanexpress.com User ID and Password to Fly Through Checkout Online at: Burberry, Warby Parker, Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Intermix, Hulu, Newegg, The Wall Street Journal, Ticketmaster, Avis Car Rental, Cole Haan, BarkBox, Ledbury, Sabon and at merchants using Stripe.

With Amex Express Checkout, Card Members use their existing americanexpress.com User ID and Password, and American Express auto-fills the checkout fields with their American Express Card details and relevant account information in just a few clicks. Amex Express Checkout is not a wallet, and does not require a Card Member to create or manage a new account.

With Amex Express Checkout, a Card Members account information is transferred to the merchant through a token allowing for enhanced transactions than traditional online checkout. And, because American Express auto-fills account information in real-time for every online transaction via Amex Express Checkout, both Card Members and merchants are assured that the Card number and billing details provided are current - eliminating the need to manually update those details, as may be required with an online wallet.

Card Members that use Amex Express Checkout get all the same Card Member benefits, offers and service that come with their Card Membership. For Card Members, Amex Express Checkout is a new way to shop online with the americanexpress.com User ID and Password they already know and use to log in to their account online to pay their bill or to the American Express app.

To shop with Amex Express Checkout, Card Members just enter their existing americanexpress.com account login and choose their Card. American Express auto-fills the checkout fields. Card Members can confirm or edit their information on the merchant website before submitting an order.

For merchant partners, Amex Express Checkout is a commerce solution that can be integrated into any stage of their existing customer payment processing journey; it functions on desktop, mobile web or in native app. With Amex Express Checkout, merchant partners get access to the Card account data they need to enable Card Members to check out on their websites.

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that help build businesses.