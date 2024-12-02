American Express launches American Express Serve

The Walmart stores will become a part of Serve’s free cash reloading network. This means Serve customers can now add cash to their account across 19,500 US Walmart, CVS/pharmacy, and participating 7-ELEVEN locations.

Once a customer adds cash to an American Express Serve account at the register, the money is available to spend in store or online where American Express cards are accepted. Customers can also use these funds to pay bills or transfer money from their balance available for everyday spending into a linked Reserve to set aside money for future purchases like a vacation, big event, or for emergency funds. Customers can add as much as USD 500 or as little as USD 20 in cash at the register.

American Express Serve also allows customers to direct deposit their paycheck, pay bills online, add checks to their account using mobile check capture and get ATM withdrawals at over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. Bluebird by American Express will continue to be available for customers seeking an alternative to a checking or debit account.

