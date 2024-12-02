American Express introduces the American Express Explorer Card in Hong Kong

According to the press release, the Explorer Card offers members a variety of lifestyle privileges, along with the ability to earn 5X Membership Rewards points when they spend at selected popular online merchants, food delivery services, and home entertainment platform.

Importantly, as the world gets back to travelling again, the product allows customers to redeem air miles and hotel stays, and gives airport lounge access, as well as other premium travel benefits backed by American Express. There is no set limit on the amount of rewards customers can earn. Furthermore, key card benefits and rewards include: