American Express introduces refreshed US Business Gold Card





With this introduction, features include an ability to earn 4X Membership Rewards points in top business spending categories and enrol in benefits to earn statement credits. The card also comes with the option of the rose gold design, which until now was only available to Consumer Gold Card Members.









According to a recent survey from American Express, 86% of small businesses said that either value, flexibility, convenience, or breadth of benefits are most important when looking for a card to help run their business. Therefore, the refreshed US Business Gold Card intends to provide all those features together with the backing of American Express to help small businesses run and grow their business.







Flexible rewards that adapt to business spend

Card members can use the US Business Gold Card to automatically earn 4X Membership Rewards points in the top two eligible categories where their business spent the most each billing cycle. Applicable on the first USD 150,000 in combined purchases each calendar year, including:

US purchases made from electronic goods retailers and software and cloud system providers;

Monthly wireless telephone service charges made directly from a wireless telephone service provider in the US;

Transit purchases including trains, taxicabs, rideshare services, ferries, tolls, parking, buses, and subways;

Purchases at US media providers for advertising in select media;

US purchases at gas stations and restaurants

Card Members will continue to earn 1X points on other eligible purchases.





Everyday benefits to help run business

US Business Gold Card Members can now utilise:

Earn up to USD 20 in statement credits each month after using the Business Gold Card for eligible purchases at FedEx, Grubhub, and Office Supply Stores;

Use the Business Gold Card to pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership and receive a statement credit that covers the full cost each month, valued at USD 155 annually;

Earn 3X Membership Rewards points on eligible purchases through AmexTravel.com;





Service, support and backing of American Express

The card offers several built-in digital payment services and cash flow tools that help SMBs manage their accounts, meet their payment needs, and get more value from their card.

Users can be reimbursed the lesser of their repair or replacement costs following damage, such as a cracked screen, or theft for a maximum of USD 800 per claim when your cell phone line is listed on a wireless bill and the prior month's wireless bill was paid by an Eligible Card Account. A USD 50 deductible will apply to each approved claim with a limit of two approved claims per 12-month period.

With the Pay Over Time option users can carry a balance with interest up to their Pay Over Time Limit, so they can handle expected and unexpected expenses that come their way.

Insights via American Express Business Blueprint: integrate the Business Gold Card with Business Blueprint to get a view of your business financials in one place.

From booking travel to top brands and everything in between, card members can use Membership Rewards points on the reward that means the most to them.

With these new benefits, the Business Gold Card will have an annual fee of USD 375 starting February 2024.