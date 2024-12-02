American Express halts services in Russia and Belarus

This announcement comes in addition to previous measures taken, which include halting relationships with banks in Russia impacted by the US and international government sanctions.

Other credit card companies have taken similar steps. Mastercard stated on 6 March 2022 that it was suspending its network services in the region. Cards supported by Russian banks will not work in Mastercard's network, and any cards issued outside of Russia will not work within the country.

The same actions have been undertaken by Visa as well, ending all of it transactions in the region and nullifying its cards issued in the country. The company stated that it regrets the impact this will have on its clients, partners, merchants, and cardholders in the Russian Federation.