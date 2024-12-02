American Express Global Business Travel rolls out spend management platform for SMEs

Neo1 integrates purchasing from Amazon Business and GBT’s online travel booking tool. It aims to give finance managers visibility over what employees are spending money on, in addition to backing of a large travel management company (TMC). It is free to subscribe and can be set up in less than five minutes, according to the official press release.

The service allows finance teams to manage spend categories, such as office supplies, utilities, and travel bookings, in one place. The tool gives users real-time visibility of money spent, money committed, and future spend requests. The solution assists with managing large volumes of smaller line items, which can collectively amount to a significant percentage of overall business expense.