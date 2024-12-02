



Through this partnership, American Express and Worldpay signed an agreement that is set to simplify how small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) welcome American Express Cardmembers. The current move follows American Express’ strategic approach to advance the company’s abilities in the UK and expand the number of locations where its Cardmembers can spend. According to company data, the total number of Amex accepting locations in the UK increased by nearly 46% since 2021.











American Express – Worldpay collaboration objectives

As a longstanding partner for American Express, Worldpay’s new move with the company focuses on providing SMEs with an additional option for accepting Amex Card payments. By including American Express as a payment choice, SMEs are set to be able to increase the capture of spending, while also improving the checkout experience. In addition, the partnership intends to offer benefits to Worldpay and its merchants, including a single statement for reconciling transactions, one settlement process, a simplified onboarding journey, and a single servicing contact.



According to American Express’ representatives, considering that the company’s Cardmember base continues to expand in the UK, it has been working on increasing its merchant coverage. The strategic agreement with Worldpay is set to support the company’s progress, allowing it to assist SMEs across the region in welcoming Amex Cardmembers who, on average, spend 3.9 times more annually and 3.2 times more frequently than non-Cardmembers. Moreover, officials from Worldpay underlined that the collaboration with American Express is set to deliver more opportunities for its merchant base located in the UK and Ireland to benefit from the spending capabilities of Amex Cardmembers. Also, by enabling merchants to expand their choice of payment options, Worldpay aims to better assist them in serving their customers and expanding their business.





