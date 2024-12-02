American Express expands its Digital Receipts feature to Amazon purchases





The Amex Digital Receipts service was launched earlier in 2021 and offers US card members the option of viewing detailed transaction information directly from their smartphones. According to TechRadar, this expansion comes as new data has revealed that total online retail sales in the US during Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales extravaganza exceeded USD 11 billion.

A total of 81% of those questioned for Amex Trendex, a trend report from American Express, felt that using Digital Receipts would allow them to distinguish between legitimate and fraudulent charges more easily on their card account. Meanwhile, 75% reckoned that Digital Receipts helped improve the overall customer experience and a further 72% thought that it would make them less likely to dispute a charge.