American Express, Ethoca join forces to help US merchants solve disputes

American Express has deployed the Ethoca Eliminator solution in its latest step to help merchants reduce time and costs spent handling disputes. With Ethoca Eliminator, American Express can help prevent disputes for US merchants by providing more detailed transaction information in real-time to card members who call customer service because they do not recognise a charge on their account.

The Ethoca Eliminator platform retrieves transaction information from merchants who are using the tool, enabling American Express’ Customer Care Professionals to relay the clarifying information to the card member while on the phone. American Express also plans to offer this capability online in the first quarter of 2019 so card members can view additional details about their charges made at participating merchants.

The Ethoca Eliminator tool complements Ethoca Alerts, an existing solution American Express uses today to notify participating merchants about transactions that have been confirmed as fraudulent. When a merchant receives confirmation through Ethoca Alerts, they have the ability to potentially stop the shipment of orders before they are sent, and provide customer refunds when necessary. American Express will be expanding use of the service for additional dispute situations.

American Express has made several updates to its disputes and chargeback policies. These include attempting to resolve disputes before contacting merchants for supporting information, providing additional ways for merchants to appeal chargebacks involving online transactions, reducing the number of times a merchant can receive a dispute for the same charge, and in certain categories eliminating chargebacks if a dispute is over 120 days from the transaction date.

Ethoca is a provider of collaboration-based technology that enables card issuers, ecommerce merchants and online businesses to increase card acceptance, stop more fraud, recover lost revenue and eliminate chargebacks.