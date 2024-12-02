American Express ends support for Samsung Pay in India

Samsung Pay users with an AMEX card can continue using it until 30 September 2021. This makes American Express the first bank to end Samsung Pay support in India. The bank hasn’t explained why it is taking this step.

Samsung Pay was launched in India in 2016 with support for credit cards and debit cards from various banks and financial institutions. American Express was among those banks that brought Samsung Pay support in the first phase. However, the bank has now announced that it will end Samsung Pay support in the country.

In India, mobile payments have seen a huge jump, especially since the demonetisation and COVID-19 pandemic, sammobile.com explains. However, most people use mobile payments through BHIM UPI, Google Pay, Paytm, or PhonePe. Samsung Pay supports BHIM UPI payments as well.