American Express, Discover, Mastercard, Visa to roll out digital checkout experience

According to the press release, the solution is based on the EMV Secure Remote Commerce industry standard and will be launched in additional geographies including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, with others to follow.

Click to Pay aims to facilitate and secure the online checkout for consumers across web and mobile sites, mobile apps and connected devices by replacing key entry of personal account numbers and information at checkout, with one terminal to accept all card payments.

American Express, Discover, Mastercard, and Visa announced plans for the universal digital checkout solution in the US in October 2019. Since then, more than 10,000 merchants have been enabling their customers with the option to click to pay including Cinemark, Crate & Barrel, Expedia, Fresh Direct, Jo-Ann Fabric and Crafts, Joseph A. Bank, the marketplace division of Rakuten US, Saks Fifth Avenue and SHOP.com, among others.

Moreover, to grow acceptance beyond existing merchants, each network is beginning work with its payments service providers, gateways, and acquirers across the ecosystem to prepare for a streamlined online checkout that supports all participating networks.

Therefore, in the US, partners including ACI Worldwide, Aurus, Blackbaud, BlueSnap, Braintree (a PayPal Service), Cybersource, Global Payments, Mastercard Payment Gateway Services, and Square are providing their merchants with the option to enable Click to Pay. Additional support for the expansion of Click to Pay comes from international partners including Checkout.com, Noon Payments, SafeCharge and Windcave, amongst others, as the networks roll it out in new geographies.