American Express debuts new welcome offers on two business credit cards

Both products come with a promotional 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening, then a variable rate, 13.24% - 19.24% (see rates and fees) and (see rates and fees). Both the Blue Business Plus Credit Card and the Blue Business Cash Card did not have welcome offers prior to this. Even before the increased bonuses, they were still both respectable business credit cards with no annual fee. Both cards come with benefits, including expanded buying power, Quickbooks integration, or rental car insurance.

The Blue Business Plus Credit Card allows users to earn Membership Rewards points with ease. As they spend on the card, they earn 2X points for every dollar spent on purchases, up to USD 50,000 per year. All purchases after that earn 1X point per dollar. Now, the card comes with a solid welcome bonus: Cardholders can earn 15,000 points after they spend USD 3,000 in eligible purchases on the card within your first 3 months of card membership.