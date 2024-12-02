American Express, British Airways launch business card for UK SMEs

The British Airways American Express business card is open for applications, enabling UK SME owners to earn both accelerated On Business Points and Avios with British Airways.

On Business is British Airways’ complimentary loyalty programme that aims to help company owners and their employees make the most of their corporate travel. It allows business travellers to book seats using their points up to one day before travel and make date and time changes to flights at no additional cost.

Avios can be spent on reward flights, upgrades, hotels, car rental and used for part payment, allowing customers to cut the cost of their personal flights, all through the British Airways Executive Club.