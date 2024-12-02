American Express brings upgrades to its Business Platinum Card

Designed for the nowadays mobile and global working world, updates to the Business Platinum Card include a suite of solutions to streamline productivity and a rewards structure that benefits business travellers.

In February 2019, Business Platinum Card Members will receive information about Platinum Global Access from WeWork, which includes one year of complimentary access to WeWork locations around the world. Platinum Global Access from WeWork provides workspaces, on-site support, and amenities, so Card Members can be more productive when they travel. In addition, Card Members will receive a Shop Dell with Business Platinum benefit of up to USD 200 in statement credits annually for purchases made directly at Dell, following a new partnership.

Along with these changes the annual membership fee for Business Platinum will be USD 595. This fee increase will not take effect until the Card Member’s next renewal date on or after the February 2019 billing cycle. Business Platinum Card Members will receive a notice with more details about fee changes and added offers.