American Express, Bill.com introduce AP automation app Vendor Pay

Vendor Pay couples automating the accounts payable (AP) process with the ability for businesses to pay vendors with their American Express Business or Corporate Card, without the hassle of setting up a new card account.

In one online dashboard, Vendor Pay allows American Express Business and Corporate Card Members to pay their company’s bills with more control and visibility over the AP process. It also provides enhanced security through the use of a single-use virtual account numbers with their existing Business or Corporate Card.

The partnership with Bill.com will also provide American Express Business and Corporate Card Members the option to pay with Bill.com’s ACH and check services. Once users enroll, they can begin to make payments through a navigation bar and view real time status updates. For American Express Business and Corporate Card Members, Vendor Pay offers a basic plan that provides core functionality with no monthly fee for the first user. In addition to partnering with Bill.com to create Vendor Pay, American Express’ corporate venture capital arm, Amex Ventures, is a financial investor in Bill.com.