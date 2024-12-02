American Express and Delta Air Lines launches new version of member card

These cards are designed to provide greater value and an improved travel experience to both business owners and consumers. They now offer new reward categories, benefits, and features that cover everyday spending, flights, vacation stays, dining at restaurants, rental cars, and rideshares. In addition, the Companion Certificates have also been improved, and there are new ways to earn Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs), which will benefit both occasional travellers and the most frequent Delta flyers.

These new and improved benefits are in addition to the existing benefits card members currently enjoy, which vary by card type, such as TakeOff 15, Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding, first checked bag free, lounge access, earning more miles in top spending categories like restaurants and US supermarkets and a Fee Credit for TSA Precheck or Global Entry. Thus, as American Express officials explain, these cards offer a suite of new benefits to help consumers and business owners get closer to Medallion status, access new credits and more value, and enjoy a premium travel experience.









The new certificate capabilities

The new certificate now includes first class (for Reserve/Reserve business), Delta Comfort+ or main cabin round-trip flights to Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean, or Central America, and the continental US, every year after Card renewal.

Moreover, as the official announcement shows, card members can earn a series of bonuses such as: up to USD 560 for Reserve, up to USD 610 for Reserve Business, up to USD 390 for Platinum, up to USD 410 for Platinum Business, up to USD 300 for Gold, and up to USD 350 for Gold Business in annual statement credits. This can be achieved by using an enrolled card on eligible purchases at US Resy restaurants, US rideshare purchases with select providers, as well as on prepaid Delta Stays hotel and vacation rental bookings on delta.com. In addition, with the TakeOff 15 benefit, these card members also get a 15% discount off Award Travel booked with miles (not applicable to partner-operated flights or taxes and fees).

The official press release further details that there is a new annual MQD Headstart of USD 2500 MQDs, which will get Delta SkyMiles American Express Platinum, Platinum Business, Reserve, and Reserve Business Card Members halfway to Silver Medallion status at the beginning of each qualifying year.

The MQD Boost helps clients get closer to status throughout the year when they use their cards for purchases. To be more specific, Reserve and Reserve Business Card Members can earn USD 1 MQD for every USD 10 in eligible purchases, and Delta Platinum and Platinum Business Card Members can earn USD 1 MQD for every USD 20 in eligible purchases.

Moreover, the Platinum Business and Reserve Business Card Members can earn more miles in new everyday business spending categories, and the Expanded Buying Power feature gives card members the flexibility to spend above their credit limit, with an amount designed to be flexible and adapted with the use of the card, payment history, credit record, financial resources, and other factors. However, the amount card members can spend with Expanded Buying Power is not unlimited.