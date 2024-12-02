American Express adds new perks to its Delta, Hilton, and Marriott credit cards

The issuer launched a series of credits and bonus point offers on practically every airline and hotel card in its portfolio. The new offers, which include up to USD 220 in statement credits on dining and US wireless telephone services, are designed to retain existing card members who have been unable to use all the benefits of their travel card due to the pandemic. Therefore, to be eligible for these offers, American card holders must have had their card open as of January 1, 2021, and must enroll via Amex Offers before making an eligible transaction.

Nearly all of the personal and business American Express Delta credit cards will get added credits as well as the opportunity to earn bonus points throughout the rest of 2021. Small businesses with Delta Amex business credit cards are seeing similar statement credit amounts. However, the business card credits are for US wireless services instead of dining:

People with American Express Hilton credit cards as of January 1, 2021, are also getting the opportunity to earn extra points and statement credits for purchases they’re likely to make at home while staying off the road during the pandemic. Credits on the four personal and business Hilton credit cards break down like this:







