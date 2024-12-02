



This acquisition aims to integrate Center’s software with American Express’ corporate and small business card offerings, creating a simpler, automated expense management platform.











The combined solution will improve the commercial card payments process by offering premium card options, rewards, and automated accounting features. American Express believes this integration will provide customers with a more efficient way to manage expenses, saving time and resources while maximising value across their payment systems.





Improving expense management with technology

Center’s software is designed to reduce friction in the expense management process, offering real-time visibility into employee spending, automating accounting tasks, and simplifying expense submissions and reporting. By using this platform, finance teams gain tools and insights that aid in optimising decision-making.

American Express aims to help businesses manage expenses more effectively by offering a mobile-friendly, automated app that allows employees to track and manage spending. This integration will also automate manual tasks, saving businesses significant time spent on expense reviews, audits, and general ledger postings. Center's technology has already demonstrated its ability to free up 90% of the time finance teams spend on these tasks.

The acquisition will also help businesses ensure compliance with company spending policies while maximising the rewards potential of their American Express card programs.





Expected closing and future outlook

The acquisition is expected to close by the second quarter of 2025, pending customary closing conditions. Once completed, the integration of Center’s software with American Express’ solutions will improve the company’s position in commercial card payments.The move aligns with the growing trend in the corporate payments space toward more integrated and automated solutions. As businesses continue to seek ways to optimise spending and reduce manual processes, companies like American Express are leveraging technology to meet these needs. Center’s focus on simplifying the user experience and automating manual accounting tasks fits with American Express’ strategy of delivering comprehensive solutions for corporate and small business cardholders. By acquiring a technology company with a strong track record in expense management, American Express can further strengthen its product offering and provide clients with more value from their payment systems.

The deal also positions American Express to expand its reach within the growing demand for digital and automated expense management tools. As businesses increasingly embrace cloud-based software and mobile apps for financial management, the ability to offer an integrated platform that connects card payments with real-time expense tracking becomes a significant competitive advantage.