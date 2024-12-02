American Bank Systems, IMM to provide digital lending platform for community banks

The eSignature provider will integrate IMM eSign with ABS’ CoPilot Loans, CoPilotDeposits Origination Software, BankManager Tracking and Imaging solutions enabling community banks to electronically process loan and account opening transactions from origination to closing to electronic filing, all in a digital environment.

ABS also provides technology solutions that help assess, monitor and lower compliance risk of financial institutions. The integration of IMM eSign with ABS’ CoPilot and BankManager automates the entire loan and account opening process. Additionally, customers can access and sign important documents electronically, at a time and place that is most convenient to their schedule.