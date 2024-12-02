American Airlines launches e-wallet and mobile ID for its customers

Customers can log in to their AAdvantage account to see their flight and trip credits stored in the new electronic wallet feature, and can use their travel credits towards booking new travel by selected ‘flight credit’ under payment options.

Customers whose travel plans have changed will be able to make use of a new feature that automatically refunds their miles to the e-wallet when they cancel an eligible AAdvantage award ticket. AA customers will have the option to test out the airline’s new mobile ID technology, which uses a passenger’s mobile device to verify their identity when they drop their bag with an agent.

Those who choose to participate in the trial can enroll through a third-party app prior to checking in for their flight, which will issue a digital ID token to their mobile device that will then be used to confirm their identity at the bag drop. The mobile ID trial will also be extended to customers at Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), beginning 27 October 2020.