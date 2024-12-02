American Airlines Center expands partnership with Agilysys

American Airlines Center, a stadium in the US, has used the InfoGenesis POS system, the foundation for InfoGenesis Flex, since it opened in 2001.

InfoGenesis Flex is a mobile point-of-sale solution built around the InfoGenesis POS system. The solution, which provides point-of-sale functionality delivered on Dell Venue Pro tablets, allows servers to be more attentive to guest needs and accept payments anywhere on property.

InfoGenesis supports Apple Pay and NFC contactless tap and go credit card payments, as well as a range of USB peripherals.

Agilysys is a developer and marketer of proprietary enterprise software and services to the hospitality industry. The company specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, and mobile and wireless services. Agilysys serves casinos, resorts, hotels, foodservice venues, stadiums and cruise lines.