American Airlines, Amadeus lead the way in enhanced travel retailing

According to the press release, included in the agreement is New Distribution Capability (NDC)-enabled content from American Airlines that will go live globally in the Amadeus Travel Platform in the coming months. This new content will equip travel advisors to purchase a Main Plus offer, which includes a Main Cabin Extra or Preferred Seat along with an additional free checked bag and Group 5 boarding privileges. This new feature will be for all NDC-enabled agencies booking travel on any American-operated flight.

Furthermore, the Amadeus Travel Platform has multiple front-end solutions, including Amadeus Selling Platform Connect, Amadeus Travel API and Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense, all with cross-channel compatibility so travel sellers and buyers can easily shop, sell, and service unique offers from American Airlines.

Besides, it delivers critical post-booking servicing capabilities like cancellations, voids and voluntary and involuntary changes, and full, end-to-end integration of the airline’s NDC-enabled content into the travel agency ecosystem, fostering fast adoption for the carrier and ease of use for travel agencies.