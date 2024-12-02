American Aires introduces ecommerce platform in Canada

Some attributes of the new ecommerce platform include a self-service portal that provides a better customer experience interface for desktop and mobile, including pages such as Instructions, Technology, About Us, and FAQs, as well as a facilitated Shopping Cart and checkout experience, which depicts multiple payment channels available in multiple currencies.

According to finance.yahoo.com, the new platform features an Inventory Management tool which enables tracking of sales orders, automated inventory, and packaging and shipment with bar code scanning capability, automated updates to CRM (Customer Relationship Management), website and financial systems, integrated return/replacement/price adjustment business flows with backend Self-Service application.